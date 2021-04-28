F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.34 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.360-2.540 EPS.

FFIV traded down $18.40 on Wednesday, hitting $186.94. 131,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.11.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

