F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $203.00. The stock had previously closed at $205.34, but opened at $189.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. F5 Networks shares last traded at $187.46, with a volume of 13,791 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

