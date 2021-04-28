F5 Networks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,660 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 760% compared to the typical volume of 658 call options.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average is $180.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

