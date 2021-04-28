Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FN. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

FN traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. 623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,992. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

