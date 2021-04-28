Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FN. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.
FN traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. 623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,992. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
