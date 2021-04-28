Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $20,922,240.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,309,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $315.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

