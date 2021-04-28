Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Facebook stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.10. 31,309,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.