Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.
Facebook stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.10. 31,309,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
