Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $350.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $327.78 and last traded at $325.40, with a volume of 1853692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.57.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FB. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $20,402,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.03 and its 200 day moving average is $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $926.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

