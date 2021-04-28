FairCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.49 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $65.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004549 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00108902 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

