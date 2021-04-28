Falcon Minerals (FLMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $389.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.