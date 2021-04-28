Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.94 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 375,234 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of £66.27 million and a PE ratio of -67.50.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

