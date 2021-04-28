FansTime 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $748,350.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $748,350.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00883440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001591 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.