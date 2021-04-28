FantasyGold Market Capitalization Tops $152,758.37 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $152,758.37 and $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.64 or 0.00275241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.89 or 0.01033969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00718596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,780.48 or 1.00092701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

