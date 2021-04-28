Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

