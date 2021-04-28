Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farfetch in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Farfetch stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The company had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

