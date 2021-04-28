Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRCOY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19.

FRCOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

