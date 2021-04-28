Fastly (FSLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect Fastly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13. Fastly has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,027 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

