Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $491,400.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,405 shares in the company, valued at $24,107,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. 4,382,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,971. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

