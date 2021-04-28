Fatcoin (FAT) Price Up 7% This Week

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Fatcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fatcoin has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $2.73 million worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fatcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00843538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.76 or 0.07980613 BTC.

Fatcoin Coin Profile

FAT is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,655,308 coins. Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official website is www.fatbtc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

Fatcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fatcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fatcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.