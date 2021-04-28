FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,045.12

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045.12 ($13.65) and traded as low as GBX 980 ($12.80). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,028 ($13.43), with a volume of 77,433 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,038.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

