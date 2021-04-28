Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Capital One Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.