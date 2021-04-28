Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Federal Signal has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.96. 256,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.