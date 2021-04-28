Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Apple by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.55. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

