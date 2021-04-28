FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Buys A$11,700.00 in Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.85 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,700.00 ($8,357.14).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 14th. FFI’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, swiss rolls, pastries, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

