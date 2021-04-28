FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) Insider Buys A$11,700.00 in Stock

FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) insider Robert Fraser bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.85 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,700.00 ($8,357.14).
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 14th. FFI’s payout ratio is 68.38%.
FFI Company Profile
