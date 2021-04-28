Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

