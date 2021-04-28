Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

