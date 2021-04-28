Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

