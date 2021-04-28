Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 360,914.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,418,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after buying an additional 1,418,393 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 133,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

BATS SMDV opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.