Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $140.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.