Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 56,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 100,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 88,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of T opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.