Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 291,980.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U stock opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on U. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 over the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

