Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 159,711 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,794,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

