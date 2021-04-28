Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 1,210.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

