Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Accenture by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 484,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,824,000 after buying an additional 71,283 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.87. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

