Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.87 and a 200-day moving average of $209.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.38 and a 52 week high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.85.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.