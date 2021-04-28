Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

