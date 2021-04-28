Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $262.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.57 and a 200-day moving average of $238.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

