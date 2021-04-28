Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average is $170.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

