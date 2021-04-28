Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,158 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

