Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 12,687 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

