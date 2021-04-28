Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 5,116 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

