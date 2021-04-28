Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 650.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.