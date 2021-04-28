Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.