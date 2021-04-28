Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,018,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

