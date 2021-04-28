Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.