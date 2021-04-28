Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 14,762 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

