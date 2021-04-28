Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

