Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,933 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $517.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

