Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 4,179 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of NKE opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

