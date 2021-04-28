Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 4,706 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $226.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.65 and its 200 day moving average is $198.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.