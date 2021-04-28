Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

T opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

